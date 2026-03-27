Lorenzo Styles Jr. Explains Pro Day Decision, Will Attend NFL Draft to Support Sonny

After turning in one of the more explosive testing performances among defensive backs at the NFL Combine, Lorenzo Styles Jr. made a calculated decision at Ohio State’s Pro Day.

He didn’t need to do more.

“I didn’t feel like I could glide [on Tuesday],” Styles said. “I really wanted to be out here. But I did everything I had to do at the combine. Being able to have that performance made me feel good about what I put out there.”

The combine results spoke loudly. Styles ran a 4.27 in the 40-yard dash with a 1.49 10-yard split and posted a 39-inch vertical, numbers that firmly placed him among the top-tier athletes in this year’s defensive back class.

For Lorenzo, that made Pro Day less about proving speed and more about protecting progress.

“I get this sling off in a week,” Styles said. “I’ve had this surgery before. It took me about four months, so I’m expecting the same timeline, even better.”

The shoulder recovery is central to his draft plan. Rather than pushing through drills at less than full strength, Styles leaned on what he already showed in Indianapolis. And what teams saw went beyond testing.

“They saw the raw athleticism,” Styles said. “But it makes them take a second look at the film. Look at the versatility, the intelligence, how I impact the game.”

That versatility became a defining part of his game at Ohio State, especially under defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

“That was transformative for my game,” Styles said. “Before that I was mostly playing nickel. Being able to add safety versatility, do different things in the defense, he made all of us better players, more multiple.”

It shows in how Styles describes his role at the next level. “I can overlap throws, play deep, do a lot of different things,” he said. “Whatever the team needs me to do, that’s my focus. That’s the NFL. You’ve got to do more.”

If that means carving out a role in any way possible, he is ready for that too. The goal is to make the league. “Special teams for sure…go get a spot and make it happen.”

The next phase of the process will be just as meaningful off the field. Lorenzo plans to be in Pittsburgh for the opening night of the draft, supporting his brother, Sonny, before returning home to wait for his own opportunity.

“The next day I’m coming straight back here,” Styles said. “We’re all going to be together and watch it.”