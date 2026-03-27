Former Alabama DL James Smith Talks About Fresh Start at Ohio State

Just a handful of spring practices in, Ohio State transfer James Smith already knows this feels different.

“I feel great,” Smith said. “The ability to learn is very high. That’s why I came here…just being open, learning new things.”

The move to Columbus was not about leaving Alabama behind. It was about finding something new.

What Smith said about leaving for Columbus

“I feel like I needed a new start,” Smith said. “Nothing against Bama. Great program. I just needed a fresh start.”

So far, that reset has shown up in the details. “The intensity is different,” Smith said. “Everything is so intentional.”

From the structure of practice to the clarity of coaching, Smith said there is a noticeable sense of direction inside the program. “Here [each day] is already stable,” he said. “Like, you know, they already know.”

For Smith, that aligns with how he approaches the game. “Just being violent,” he said. “Getting off the ball, trying to be disruptive…just do my job for the team.”

That mindset fits what Ohio State is building up front, especially as Smith works toward a role across multiple spots on the interior. “I’m learning the basic of three technique, but I’m trying to play nose (NT) too,” Smith said. “Just being able to move around.”

He pointed to Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams as an example of the type of disruption he wants to bring.

“I’ve seen how disruptive he was,” Smith said. “Just getting upfield, messing everything up.”

Smith’s transition has also been shaped by familiar voices. His relationship with Caleb Downs helped guide his decision.

“That’s like my brother,” Smith said. “He never lies to me. If he's telling me something, I know it’s true.”

Downs kept it simple. “This is a good place,” Smith shared.

That trust mattered, but so did honesty from head coach Ryan Day. “He told me, if you come here just trying to go to the NFL, this is probably not the place for you,” Smith said. “You got to be about the team. Be about the family.”

Smith appreciated that message. “And he did not lie!”

There is still a process ahead. Smith is part of a group with dozens of new faces, all working to build chemistry in real time.

“It was quiet at first,” Smith said. “Nobody knew each other. You got to earn respect…we all can play, now we got to mesh together and get it done.”

Early in spring, the return has matched the expectation. A fresh start. And a program that looks exactly like it was described.