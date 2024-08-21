Former Ohio State Star Justin Fields Receives Intriguing Predictions with Steelers
Justin Fields has been putting up a huge fight in the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition so far this year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes' star quarterback has made things much more interesting than many were expecting.
While it is still the expectation that Russell Wilson will win the job, Fields has been proving that he could very well be the long-term option under center for the Steelers.
All of that being said, ESPN has released their projections for every player in the NFL. When it came to Fields, they clearly don't expect him to start, but they do expect him to play a role.
Fields was projected to play in 17 games, completing 77 of his 124 pass attempts for 849 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He is also projected to pick up 216 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
That kind of season wouldn't be a disappointment at all from Fields.
Obviously, he would prefer to get more playing time and put up bigger numbers, but that would be a decent season as a backup. At least he would have a consistent role and get some game reps under his belt.
There is still a very good chance that he does end up playing much more.
If Wilson struggles, head coach Mike Tomlin likely wouldn't hesitate to give his young quarterback a chance. Should Wilson get hurt, Fields would be the next man up.
At just 25 years old, the former Ohio State standout still has plenty of time to turn things around. He has received some very harsh criticisms since joining the NFL, but he has started looking much better with Pittsburgh.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening during the 2024 season with Fields. He has made things interesting for the Steelers and has shown the ability to have a long future with the franchise.
Hopefully, he'll be able to showcase some of his talent on the field at times throughout the year.