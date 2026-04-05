Andy Reid Explains Why the Chiefs Brought Justin Fields to K.C.

The Chiefs traded for quarterback Justin Fields this offseason, adding him as a trusty backup to Patrick Mahomes.

Fields was an interesting choice for Kansas City and coach Andy Reid, as the Chiefs’ backup quarterbacks normally don’t have as much starting experience as Fields does. Fields has been a starter for the Bears, Steelers and the Jets—all of those situations ended poorly for him, though.

Kansas City will be the first organization Fields plays for where he wasn’t signed on to be a starting quarterback at some point (Pittsburgh was a similar situation, although he got to start the 2024 season as QB1). However, Fields may be utilized as a starter to begin the 2026 season as Mahomes is still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in December. There’s a chance No. 15 will miss the beginning of the season, but won’t be out for an extensive period of time.

That’s where Fields comes in. The Chiefs liked him because of his starting experience—he’s a safer bet than some of the previous backups KC’s had. Reid opened up about the trade and what Fields’s role will look like when speaking to The Athletic’s Jesse Newell this week. Fields isn’t just in K.C. to run special plays (his specialty)—he’s there to step in when Mahomes isn’t available.

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“He’s more than a gadget guy. That’s not how I’m looking at him. That’s not why we brought him in,” Reid said. “We brought him in to play quarterback if he’s needed to play quarterback. And then whatever goes from there.

“... We look forward to getting him in there, but most of all, because he’s a good player. And if Pat can’t [play] for whatever reason, now you’ve got a legitimate guy in there that can play and win games for you.”

This doesn’t mean that Fields won’t get to show off on the field here and there. His special plays were another draw for the Chiefs to bring him in.

“I like his game,” Reid continued. “He can do the drop back game. He can do the movement stuff, play-action, whether it’s a naked or sprint-out game. He has that whole package that he can do. He understands the screen game and how to set it up. He obviously is going to be one of the better athletes on the field when he’s out there.”

In nine games with the Jets last season, Fields completed 62.7% of his passes for 1,259 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He’s struggled to find his perfect fit in the league, so maybe Kansas City will be the answer.

Patrick Mahomes ACL recovery updates

The Chiefs quarterback underwent surgery for his left knee in December to repair two torn ligaments: his ACL and LCL. In January, Mahomes told reporters he was progressing well in his rehab journey and planning to be ready by Week 1 of the 2026 season, although that is not confirmed yet.

Realistically, an ACL recovery typically takes at least nine months for football players. That means Mahomes could be back on the field in Week 2 or 3 of the 2026 season. If things keep progressing well, there’s a chance Mahomes will be ready to start in Week 1. But, if he’s not, the Chiefs have Fields to start.

On March 25, Mahomes was seen throwing passes and doing drills at an indoor facility just three months after undergoing surgery. “Day by Day!” Mahomes wrote in the caption of the post. “Great being able to throw the ball around today.”

QB1 back in the lab 👀 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/F9BXzqzyr6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 25, 2026

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