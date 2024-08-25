Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Put On Notice After Landing Major Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes finally landed a top offensive line recruit, earning a commitment from four-star talent Jayvon McFadden on Saturday.
It was a rather rare occurrence for Ohio State, which has encountered some difficulties building a reliable offensive line over the last several years.
As a result, offensive line coach Justin Frye has been in the crosshairs, with many heavily criticizing his ability to recruit elite players.
Getting McFadden is certainly a step in the right direction, but it doesn't mean that Frye is out of the woods just yet.
Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game has put Frye on notice, saying that the coach is still "on the hottest seat possible" heading into the 2024 season.
While Stano gave props to McFadden as a player, he says that the Upper Marlboro, Md. product is not the major win that Frye thinks it is.
Stano qualifies his assessment by saying that the addition of McFadden came on the heels of the Buckeyes missing out on a pair of five-star recruits in David Sanders and Josh Petty.
He even goes as far to say that Frye "will likely be sent packing next offseason" unless Ohio State's offensive line shows an absolutely dramatic improvement this year.
McFadden is part of the Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class, which is widely viewed as the best in the country. However, Ohio State has consistently struck out when it comes to offensive linemen, which could very well end up costing Frye his job.
The Buckeyes will open their regular season against Akron next Saturday.