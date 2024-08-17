Ohio State Buckeyes Have Major Recruiting Issue In Critical Area
The Ohio State Buckeyes are typically known for being a school that lands elite recruits. Heck, they are considered by many to boast the most talented roster in the country heading into 2024, and they may also very well lay claim to the best recruiting class for 2025.
But that does not mean Ohio State is perfect.
For some reason, the Buckeyes have issues landing top offensive linemen. This was seen once again on Saturday, when David Sanders Jr.—the nation's top-ranked offensive tackle—chose Tennessee over Ohio State.
JBook of Bucknuts pointed this out on social media, noting that Ohio State has failed pretty consistently to land quality offensive linemen since Justin Frye took over as offensive coordinator in 2022.
Frye has heard criticism for his recruiting ability in the past, but now, the voices are starting to grow louder and louder.
Even legendary Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith—who won the Heisman Trophy award in 2006—decided to chime in on Ohio State's struggles to put together a truly elite offensive line.
Smith's solution? Start zeroing in on prospects within the state.
Of course, every single school in the country has its own individual areas where it isn't up to snuff. Ohio State is no exception, and it is certainly not alone.
However, offensive line play has been an issue for the Buckeyes for several seasons now, and it doesn't appear to be getting any better.
We know Ohio State produces great wide receivers and defensive studs. Now imagine if the Buckeyes can actually start piecing together a great offensive line?
Ohio State is aiming to win its first national championship in a decade. It will open up its regular season when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31.