Ohio State Buckeyes Land Top Offensive Line Recruit In Massive Win
The Ohio State Buckeyes have widely been criticized for their inability to land top offensive line recruits over the last several years, but they have finally gotten a win in that department.
According to Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, four-star prospect Jayvon McFadden has committed to Ohio State, giving the Buckeyes a much-needed piece for their 2025 recruiting class.
This comes on the heels of Ohio State missing out on five-star offensive lineman David Sanders, who committed to the University of Tennessee earlier this month.
McFadden, who hails from Riverdale Baptist in Upper Marlboro, Md., made his official visit to Columbus on June 6. However, he had previously met with the Buckeyes last November and in Ohio State's spring game earlier this year.
The 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect also weighed offers from Colorado, Maryland and South Carolina before ultimately deciding on Ohio State.
McFadden is the third offensive lineman to commit for the Buckeyes' 2025 cycle, joining Carter Lowe and Jalen Cook. Ohio State has gotten 25 commits overall.
The Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class is viewed very favorably and is largely considered the best group in the country.
Ohio State will almost certainly remain in the market for more offensive linemen considering how few the school has been able to lure. The good news is that the Buckeyes can also utilize the transfer portal window to attract more prospects.
Meanwhile, in 2024, many feel that Ohio State has the best roster in the nation going into the season. The Buckeyes will kick things off against Akron on Aug. 31.