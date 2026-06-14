Ohio State Buckeyes Land 2027 4-Star DB Deontay Malone

The Ohio State Buckeyes are active on the recruiting trail as 2027 4-star cornerback Deontay Malone has announced his commitment to Ohio State, according to Rivals Insider Allen Trieu. Malone had been trending in the Buckeyes direction and things had heated up in recent days. Now, the talented defensive back makes it official.

Malone, who currently attends Massillon Washington High School, recently visited Ohio State as the Buckeyes hosted their third official visit weekend for many of the top recruits in the nation. In addition to Malone, the Buckeyes hosted big names including Monshun Sales, DJ Jacobs, Quinton Cypher, Caden Moss, and more.

As the recruiting season heats up, the Buckeyes will look to close the deal for some of these recruits and potentially add more names to the list in hopes of landing yet another top class.

Deontay Malone received an offer from the Buckeyes in January of this year. He is now the 14th member of the Buckeyes' 2027 class and the lone cornerback in the class. Other notable commits on the defensive side of the ball include DE DJ Jacobs, DE Wyatt Smith, LB Prince Goldsby, and LB Quinton Cypher. Safeties Angelo Smith and Eli Johnson have also committed to Ohio State. Offensive recruits include Jamier Brown, Brady Edmunds, Davis Seaman, Brody McNeel, Mason Wilt, Jimmy Kalis, Wyatt Smith, and Kellen Wymer.

Deontay Malone is coming off a strong junior season for the Massillon Tigers, posting over 20 tackles as well as being elite in coverage. Known for his speed, Malone also competes in track and field, where he has seen great success. Malone ranks as a top 300 recruit and the No. 31 cornerback in the nation, per Rivals.

Tim Walton and the Buckeyes are getting the complete package with Malone, who looks to continue polishing his skills ahead of his senior season.

The Buckeyes will now turn their attention to Wednesday night as 2027 4-star defensive back Jaden Carey prepares to announce his commitment. The Buckeyes reportedly lead the race for the St. Thomas Aquinas (FL) Product.

In addition to Carey, the Buckeyes are also fighting to flip Princeton (OH) Product Monsanna Torbert Jr., who recently decommitted from Indiana. Cornerbacks coach Tim Walton has been a dominant force in the recruiting world for years now, and that does not appear to be changing any time soon as the long-time assistant looks to continue bringing in talent.