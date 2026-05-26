Everything Ohio State Fans Should Know About New 4-Star EDGE-Rusher Prince Goldsby

Early into a crucial summer recruiting period for Ohio State Football, Ryan Day and his staff picked up another stellar edge piece to the 2027 class Monday afternoon.

Prince Goldsby, a 4-star edge out of Blue Springs, Missouri, is the third edge rusher to commit to the Buckeyes in this cycle, joining 5-star and No.1 overall recruit DJ Jacobs and fellow 4-star Wyatt Smith.

Goldsby brings versatility for the Buckeyes at the position, playing snaps both down at the line of scrimmage and back at linebacker. He shows great speed off the ball and pursuits ball carriers well, showcasing the ability to play more of an off-ball linebacker role in Matt Patricia’s defense.

He is the 13th player to commit to Ohio State already, in a class that currently ranks 9th in the country according to 247 Sports. He is the 6th defensive player in this class, with safety commits Angelo Smith and Eli Johnson as well as linebacker Quinton Cypher rounding out the defensive side of commitments.

Projected Role

As Goldsby shows a stellar knack for the ball and strong instincts on tape, he fits the mold of a developmental player in his first year that should compete for a role in his sophomore season.

Currently sitting at 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he has good size to play as an off-ball linebacker, with room to gain another 10 pounds. If he wanted to play more down on the line of scrimmage, his first year in Columbus could be seen with him putting on a lot of muscle throughout the year and sitting closer to the 250 pound range to be a true defensive end.

Although it is possible he could be trained to play as a true defensive end, Goldsby shows flashes of playing like Arvell Reese did in last season’s defense, playing primarily off the ball and coming down in the pass rush.

What’s Next for the Recruiting Class

On the defensive side of the ball, edge and safety are all about set with the early commitments garnered at both positions. The focus now should revolve around defensive tackle talent and cornerback. Goldsby’s versatility with playing both off the edge and as an off-ball linebacker takes pressure off addressing the linebacker position more.

Offensively, Ryan Day has commitments from 4-star wide receiver Jamier Brown and offensive tackles Kellen Wymer, Jimmy Kalis, Davis Seaman, Mason Witt, and Brody McNeel. With huge success in the offensive line pickups and Brown, more talent at the skill position should be the next movement for Ohio State.

Cornerback, running back, and defensive are the true three key positions I would expect to see addressed next as we move deeper into the summer commitment period for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes.