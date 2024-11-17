Ohio State Buckeyes Land Commitment from 2026 WR

BREAKING: Class of 2026 WR Jaeden Ricketts has Committed to Ohio State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’0 188 WR from Pataskala, OH chose the Buckeyes over Illinois, Toledo, Bowling Green, & Akron



“I’m down there somewhere! Go Bucks🌰🌰”https://t.co/bLETNTH8qx pic.twitter.com/CwOPGt7Bpl