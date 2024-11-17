Ohio State Buckeyes Land Commitment from 2026 WR
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes picked up two wins yesterday. Not only did they end up dominating Northwestern by a final score of 31-7, they also secured another commitment for their 2026 recruiting class.
Jaeden Ricketts, a three-star wide receiver in the 2026 class, made his decision to commit to Ohio State.
Hayes Fawcett of On3 was the first to share the report of Ricketts making his decision about the Buckeyes.
Ricketts had a very brief message to share after making his decision.
“I’m down there somewhere! Go Bucks."
Standing in at 6-foot-0 and 187 pounds, Ricketts is staying within his home state. He hails from Watkins Memorial in Pataskala, Ohio.
Throughout the recruiting process, Ricketts has been a very popular player. He has received offers from schools like Illinois and Indiana as well. There are quite a few other smaller schools who were hoping to get him. Now, he has a chance to make a big name for himself at Ohio State.
In the 2026 class, the Buckeyes already have elite five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. Ricketts gives Ohio State their second wide receiver commit of the class.
According to On3, Ricketts is the No. 81 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. He's the No. 22 ranked prospect in the state of Ohio.
When it comes to the Buckeyes' recruiting class a whole so far for 2026, they currently rank tied for No. 26 in the nation. Day is sure to get that turned around. In the 2025 recruiting class, Ohio State is ranked No. 1 in the nation and it would be shocking to see them end up any lower than top three in 2026 when it's all said and done.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes have secured a commitment from Ricketts. They're obviously very high on the young wideout and it will be interesting to see what kind of career he can put together at "Wide Receiver U."