Ohio State Lands Prediction for 2025 Four-Star Running Back
The Ohio State Buckeyes already landed arguably the top running back in the transfer portal earlier this offseason with the addition of Quinshon Judkins, but securing the future of the backfield remains key for coach Ryan Day and staff.
Lucky for them, one recruiting outlet is predicting the Buckeyes to do just that.
On Sunday, On3's Steve Wiltfong logged an expert prediction for Ohio State to land a commitment from four-star 2025 running back Bo Jackson. The Villa Angela-St. Joseph (Cleveland, Ohio) product has a final three of Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama. The Buckeyes hosted him for an official visit this past weekend,
He visited Georgia and newly-extended head coach Kirby Smart on May 17-19. He'll be heading to Tuscaloosa to meet with first-year coach Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide on June 7-9.
Jackson, who stands at 6-0, 205 pounds, had also received offers from Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Penn State and many more, but it's hard to argue with how elite his final three is.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Jackson is the No. 3 running back in the 2025 class and the No. 5 player overall in Ohio.
The Buckeyes have yet to land a commitment from a running back in the 2024 class, but Jackson could be the first. He would join an Ohio State recruiting class that already features three five-stars, per 247Sports' rankings, as cornerbacks Devin Sanchez and Na'eem Offord and quarterback Tavien St. Clair currently stand as the headliners.
Due to his "legendary" name and elite-level skill, Jackson could become a fan and national favorite should he choose to play under the bright lights at Ohio State.