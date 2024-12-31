Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Released by Cowboys
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had many great players come through their program and head on to have major success at the NFL level. One of those players was none other than longtime NFL running back Ezekiel Elliott.
During his career at Ohio State, Elliott was an absolute superstar. That led to him being drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
He has had a successful NFL career, but has started slowing down a bit in recent years. Last season, he left the Cowboys and joined the New England Patriots.
Of course, a big storyline this year was his return to Dallas. However, the dream story never materialized.
According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Cowboys have released Elliott. She added that Elliott requested his release from the team, likely to try and join another contender before the playoffs.
In 15 games with Dallas, Elliott ended up carrying the football just 74 times for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 69 yards.
At 29 years old, Elliott may have another year or two left in the tank. It's also possible that he chooses to retire with it being clear that his game is falling off over the last couple of years.
During his time with the Buckeyes, Elliott racked up 592 carries for 3,961 yards and 43 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 6.7 yards per carry.
In addition to his rushing numbers, he caught 58 passes for 449 yards and another score.
Even though it has been a long time since Elliott was part of the Ohio State football program, fans still love him. He was an extremely entertaining player to watch and he is one of the best running backs that the Buckeyes have ever had.
Regardless of what comes next for Elliott, he has made a big name for himself and is always going to be a fan favorite for Buckeyes and Cowboys fans alike.