Ohio State Loses Another Former Top Prospect to Transfer Portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are national champions, so right now, they are basking in the glory in their first title in a decade. They probably aren't focused on 2025 at the moment.
However, next season will come eventually, and Ohio State will have to address its roster after losing a bunch of players to the NFL Draft and others to the transfer portal.
Well, the Buckeyes just saw another depart via the latter.
A wave of Ohio State players have entered the transfer portal this winter, and now, another one has decided to leave Columbus, as cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt has made his decision to transfer.
The Buckeyes landed Simpson-Hunt for the class of 2023 out of Waxahachie, Tx.
Unfortunately, the former four-star defensive back was unable to get much playing time with Ohio State, appearing in a grand total of 14 games and accumulating four tackles. He played in nine contests in 2024, finishing with a couple of tackles.
Given how deep the Buckeyes' secondary has been, it's not surprising that Simpson-Hunt has had difficulty seeing the field.
Perhaps the six-foot, 205-pounder will be able to carve out a larger role elsewhere.
Ohio State has a phenomenal recruiting class coming in for next year, so chances are, the Buckeyes will be one of the most talented teams in the nation yet again.
Plus, Ohio State will surely continue dipping into the transfer portal pool itself, much like last offseason when it was able to land key pieces like Will Howard, Quinshon Judkins and Caleb Downs.