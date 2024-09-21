Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Defender To Ejection For Second Straight Game
Back in Week 2, Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke was ejected from the team's win over the Western Michigan Broncos due to a targeting penalty.
Well, another Ohio State defender has fallen victim to disqualification against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday.
During the second quarter, defensive end Caden Curry was ejected for this hit on Marshall quarterback Stone Earle.
While Burke's dismissal was viewed as somewhat controversial, there really was no getting around this penalty by Curry.
Curry clearly made helmet to helmet contact with Earle, and after the ball was released, too.
There was some chatter that Curry could potentially enter the transfer portal after last season, but he chose to return to the Buckeyes.
The Greenwood, In. native arrived at Columbus in 2022 and had a very limited role during his freshman campaign, logging 14 tackles, two tackles for loss and a half of a sack.
Curry's playing time did not increase all that much last year, as he finished with nine tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
Entering play against Marshall on Saturday, Curry had posted two tackles in 2024.
Curry is stuck behind a loaded Ohio State defensive front, but he was able to get some burn versus the Thundering Herd due to an injury to start defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
The Buckeyes were struggling with Marshall early on, giving up a couple of touchdowns after not surrendering a single touchdown over the first two games of the season. They were also dealing with unreal special teams issues.