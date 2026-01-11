Ohio State Buckeyes lose tight end to Bill Belichick's North Carolina

Ohio State’s offseason reshuffle has taken another notable turn.

As the Buckeyes look to recalibrate their roster following a disastrous end to the season. Ohio State closed the campaign on a sour note with consecutive losses to Indiana and Miami, results that sent shockwaves through the program and prompted a wave of evaluation and change. Those same teams are now playing in the national championship.

Ohio State tight end Jelani Thurman has announced his commitment to North Carolina, ending his time in Columbus and beginning a new chapter under legendary head coach Bill Belichick.

Thurman made his announcement late Saturday night, taking to his Instagram page to confirm that he will transfer, and posing in a Tar Heels uniform, giving them a physically imposing tight end with experience at the highest level of college football, while Ohio State loses a former blue-chip prospect who never fully carved out a starring role in its crowded offense.

A native of Fairburn, Georgia, Thurman emerged as one of the top tight end prospects in the country coming out of Hughes High School.

He was ranked as a top-120 overall recruit in his class and slotted as the number five tight end nationally, a testament to his rare blend of size, athleticism, and pass-catching upside.

At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, he looked every bit the prototype for a modern, mismatch-creating tight end.

Over three seasons with the Buckeyes, Thurman appeared in 33 games and gained valuable experience in a rotation-heavy offense. His lone collegiate start came on a big stage, against Missouri in the 2023 Cotton Bowl.

In total, he recorded 13 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns during his Ohio State career. His most productive season came in 2025, when he caught seven passes for 84 yards, showing flashes of the potential that once made him such a coveted recruit.

Despite those flashes, consistency and opportunity proved difficult to find in Columbus, leading Thurman to explore new options. At North Carolina, he arrives with two seasons of eligibility remaining and the chance for a fresh start in a different system.

Playing under Belichick adds another intriguing layer, as the legendary coach’s reputation for maximizing talent could bode well for Thurman’s development.

For the Tar Heels, the addition represents a significant win in the transfer portal. For Ohio State, it marks another piece of an offseason puzzle as the Buckeyes work to rebound from a disappointing finish and reestablish themselves as a national contender.