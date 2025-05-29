Ohio State Buckeyes Make Announcement Regarding 2025 Schedule
Ohio State can officially say it knows when fans will be back in Ohio Stadium this fall.
Well, for a few games at least.
The Buckeyes announced kickoff times and broadcasting rights for four of their 12 games ahead of the 2025 season.
Ohio State v. Texas: FOX, Noon EST
Sigh.
One of the biggest games of the season, let alone week one, isn't going to be the prime-time banger we had hoped it to be. The rematch of last season's Cotton Bowl Classic, highlighted by former Buckeye defensive end Jack Sawyer's strip sack and scoop-and-score for the game-sealing touchdown, will kickoff at 12 PM EST on FOX.
This will likely be the network's game for its pregame show 'Big Noon Kickoff,' with Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt in the broadcast booth.
Many Ohio State fans saw this coming when FOX announced it selected this game earlier in the spring. But the crushing reality is here. And when the Buckeyes head to Austin, Texas, next fall, there's little to no doubt that ESPN -- the main broadcasting rights holder of the SEC -- will lock that game in for primetime.
Again. Sigh.
Ohio State v. Grambling: BTN, 3:30 PM EST
The Buckeyes remain at home following their week one tilt against Texas and host Grambling.
Pros to this time? You have enough time to cut the grass in the morning and catch the end of whichever noon game has your attention. The cons? You'll likely end up resting your eyes on the sofa
Ohio State has never played Grambling and with all due respect to the Tigers, it should not be much of a contest.
Another pro? If you're at the game, you'll get to watch two excellent marching bands at halftime.
Ohio State v Ohio: Peacock, 7 PM EST
Ohio State's final non-conference game of the 2025 season is its yearly Mid-American Conference tune-up before Big Ten play starts.
The reigning MAC Champions, Ohio University, make the short drive up US-33 to Columbus for the first primetime game of the season.
Ohio State is 6-0 all time against the Bobcats with the last win in 2010 season (ignore that it's vacated). Oh, and thumbs down to Peacock. Ohio State fans are hopefully this is the only game that features this lovely platform.
Ohio State at Michigan: FOX, Noon EST
The Game remains in its annual spot as it rightfully should.
Ohio State's loss to Michigan in Columbus last season propelled it to its national title run.
The Wolverines have the Buckeyes' number too, winning the last four straight.
Other Notes
Ohio State announced that its home game against Minnesota will serve as the University's homecoming game. It would be stunning to see that be anything other than noon or 3:30 PM EST.
Announcements for remaining games will roll out closer as the season begins.