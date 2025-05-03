Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Make Intriguing Transfer Portal Move on Saturday

The Ohio State Buckeyes have made a transfer portal addition at kicker.

Jan 18, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A Ohio State Buckeyes helmet on the field during practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Ohio State Buckeyes have added kicker Jackson Courville in the transfer portal. Courville is transferring from Ball State, where he played two years.

In the 2024-25 season, Courville made 30 of his 31 extra point attempts and 11 of his 13 field goal attempts.

Courville will compete with the Buckeyes' starting kicker in 2024, Jayden Fielding. Fielding went 73 for 73 on his extra point attempts and 13 for 17 on his field goal attempts.

Courville has two years of eligibility remaining and could compete for the starting kicker spot.

Courville isn't the Buckeyes' first transfer portal addition, as they added North Carolina defensive end Beau Atkinson. Atkinson was one of the top players in the transfer portal after a great season at North Carolina.

He had 35 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and 12 tackles for loss for North Carolina in the 2024-25 season.

Ohio State won the National Championship in 2025 and is looking to go back-to-back next season. Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have a talented roster and have high hopes for the upcoming season.

With Ohio State's new additions like Courville, there will be more competition for starting spots as the team heads into next season.

BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

