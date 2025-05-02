Ohio State Buckeyes Get Major 5-Star Recruiting Update on Friday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have done a tremendous job of building a talent-laden roster heading into the 2025 college football season after losing a plethora of players to the NFL Draft this spring.
But what about the class of 2026? How is Ohio State faring in that regard?
Well, the Buckeyes have already been making headway on their recruiting class two years into the future, and one player they are heavily pursuing is five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo.
Ojo has already received an offer from Ohio State and has gotten 49 offers in total, so the Buckeyes are obviously facing stiff competition for the Mansfield, Tx. native.
Ojo already has a visit scheduled to Columbus on May 30, but Ohio State offensive line coach Tyler Bowen is making a concerted effort to get ahead of it, having met with Ojo in Texas on Thursday.
The Buckeyes have been lambasted in recent years for being unable to land the top offensive linemen in the country, a criticism that is becoming less valid after seeing Ohio State win a national championship this past season and place two offensive linemen in the first round of the draft.
If the Buckeyes can land Ojo, they would be able to further distance themselves from that narrative, as the 6-foot-6, 275-pound prospect is the second-ranked tackle in the class of 2026, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also the seventh-ranked player nationally overall.
Ojo also has a meeting slated with the archrival Michigan Wolverines on June 6.
