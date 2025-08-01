Ohio State Buckeyes Make 'Iron Buckeyes' Announcement
Being a part of the 'Iron Buckeyes' group isn't something every player who comes through Columbus earns the honor of. However, the Ohio State Buckeyes earlier today announced who would be part of the leadership team.
It isn't easy to be a part of the group. It stands for elite-level dedication to the team. There are several household names for Ohio State fans, including Sonny Styles, who will play an instrumental part of the team's defense this upcoming season.
On the offensive end, Lincoln Kienholz was given the nod, and he's set to be part of the quarterback conversation this upcoming season. Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, the team's top receivers also received the honor. Smith is projected to be the best receiver in the country this season, and it'll be interesting to see if the Buckeyes' quarterback room can get the most out of the star.
That said, here's the entire rundown of who was named an 'Iron Buckeyes.'
Being part of the group is a testament to the offseason training of these potential stars. "Unquestionable training, dedication, determination, discipline, toughness and leadership" is the definition of the group, so these several players could be ready for breakout seasons with the Ryan Day-led program.
The Buckeyes kick off their season in August, which is exciting for all those who pay attention to Ohio State football and also just college football fans in general. They will take on the Texas Longhorns on August 30 at Ohio Stadium. That will be a noon game, despite the Buckeyes wanting to move it to a primetime battle with the NFL having yet to commence at that time.
With the season nearing, be sure to keep an eye on these eight players, all of whom should have a significant impact on the roster. Soon enough, we'll see these stars taking the field.