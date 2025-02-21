Ohio State Buckeyes Making Notable Progress on Top WR Target
The Ohio State Buckeyes churn out elite wide receivers like nobody's business, and this past season, they boasted what was surely the best receiving corps in the country.
Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate headlined the position for Ohio State in 2024, as the Buckeyes marched to their first national championship in a decade.
Egbuka is now headed to the NFL, but Ohio State has options—such as Brandon Inniss—to replace the departing senior.
But the Buckeyes also have to worry about 2026, and they have their sights set on one of several impressive wide out prospects on the recruiting trail: Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.
Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star receiver from Mater Dei High School in California, has scheduled a visit to Columbus on May 31, via Eleven Warriors. He also has a good relationship with Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, which is certainly positive news for the Buckeyes.
However, Ohio State will definitely be facing stiff competition for the 6-foot-2 playmaker, as he is also slated to take official visits with Alabama, Texas, USC and Oregon. That's one heck of a group of schools, so Dixon-Wyatt will have a tough decision to make.
But based on Ohio State's ability to develop wide receivers, it would probably be wise for the youngster to eventually take his talents to Columbus. Of course, we'll have to see what happens.
One thing we know for sure is that the aforementioned Smith will still be with the Buckeyes in 2026, as the phenom is not eligible to declare for the NFL Draft until 2027.
A duo of Smith and Dixon-Wyatt with Tate potentially still on the depth chart as well would be downright scary for Big Ten opponents and the rest of the nation.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Official Visit Cancelled By 5-Star Prospect
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Coach Reveals Bold Goals for New Position
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes See 10 Players Taken in New Three-Round Mock Draft
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Forecast to Join Chip Kelly Again
MORE: Ohio State's Will Howard Earns Yet Another Startling NFL Draft Take