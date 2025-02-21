Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes See 10 Players Taken in New Three-Round Mock Draft

The Ohio State Buckeyes will see many of their 2024 stars end up being taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Evan Massey

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) scores a rushing touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins (1) scores a rushing touchdown against Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the third quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025 / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
There are few teams who have more or even as many 2025 NFL Draft prospects as the Ohio State Buckeyes.

After winning the national championship during the 2024 season, Ohio State will see quite a few of their key players end up being drafted. A lot of them are going to be drafted within the first three rounds.

While it's tough to watch star players leave, the Buckeyes' fan base has continued to enjoy watching former star after former star find major success at the NFL level.

Looking ahead to the upcoming draft, where could some of the top Ohio State stars land?

In a new mock draft released by AtoZ Sports, 10 Buckeyes were drafted within the first three rounds. Let's take a look at which players were projected in the new mock draft and where they landed.

Emeka Egbuka, WR, No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Josh Simmons, OT, No. 29 to the Washington Commanders

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, No. 37 to the Las Vegas Raiders

Donovan Jackson, OL, No. 38 to the New England Patriots

Will Howard, QB, No. 42 to the New York Jets

Jack Sawyer, EDGE, No. 49 to the Cincinnati Bengals

Quinshon Judkins, RB, No. 54 to the Los Angeles Chargers

Tyleik Williams, DT, No. 62 to the Buffalo Bills

Denzel Burke, CB, No. 77 to the New England Patriots

JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, No. 78 to the Arizona Cardinals

Needless to say, that is a very full mock draft of Ohio State players. All of them are more than worthy of being drafted where they were projected to be.

A few of the highlights of the mock draft are Egbuka being a top-20 pick, Howard being a potential replacement for Aaron Rodgers, and both Jackson and Burke teaming up again on the Patriots.

It will be interesting to see where the former Buckeyes actually end up being selected. These are very fair projections, but fans will have to wait to find out for sure.

All of that being said, Ohio State is going to be well represented during the 2025 draft and there will be many more former Buckeyes taken throughout the rest of the draft after the third round as well.

EVAN MASSEY

Evan Massey is a sports reporter and analyst who covers college football, the NFL and NBA. He has contributed to the On SI network since July 2021. He has also written for ESPN, Yahoo! Sports, Forbes, Bleacher Report, NFLAnalysis.net, NBAAnalysis.net and many other publications. In his free time, Evan enjoys spending time with his wife and son.

