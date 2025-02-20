Ohio State's Will Howard Earns Yet Another Startling NFL Draft Take
Very few players did as much for their NFL Draft stock late in the 2024 college football season than Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard.
Howard entered this past year as essentially an afterthought in the NFL discussion. He wasn't viewed as a legitimate prospect, and some wondered if he was even fit to be Ohio State's starter.
Fast forward to February, and Howard is rocketing up draft boards thanks to a masterful performance in the College Football Playoff, where Howard's poised play helped guide the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade.
Now, the 23-year-old is becoming a very popular name in draft circles, and Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski has named Howard one of the biggest risers going into the Scouting Combine.
"As stated, the 2025 quarterback class needs a third QB to enter the conversation as a legitimate option beyond Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, both of whom are expected to be top-10 selections," Sobleski wrote. "Howard currently holds the designation of QB3 within Bleacher Report's rankings. More importantly, he finds himself solidly slotted into the second-round range."
Think about that for a minute: Howard went from not even being mentioned as a draft pick to now being labeled possibly the third best quarterback in this class. And being considered as a potential second-round selection in the process.
"Howard's upside may be limited overall, but he has the makings of a possible starter in the right situation," Sobleski concluded.
Howard threw for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes this past season. He also punched in seven rushing scores.
While he may not be a genuinely elite talent, Howard is gaining steam and may very well hear his name called on Day 2 of the NFL Draft in a couple of months.
