Ohio State's Matchup With Oregon Will Feature ESPN's College GameDay
The Ohio State Buckeyes have won each of their first two Big Ten matchups, most recently dispatching the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6. Now, they will head on the road to face the Oregon Ducks in the first installment of their new rivalry.
The battle is certainly one of the more intriguing games in the country, which is why ESPN's College GameDay will be in attendance at Eugene, Or.,
This will mark the first time ESPN's College GameDay will be present at an Ohio State game this season. The last time it occurred was last November, when the Buckeyes faced the archrival Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State was on College GameDay three times overall in 2023, also including games against the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Oregon joined the Big Ten along with several other schools from the Pac-12 this past offseason.
This will be a clash of two top-10 teams, as the Buckeyes and the Ducks entered Week 6 ranked Nos. 3 and 6 in the nation, respectively.
Oregon hammered the Michigan State Spartans by a score of 31-10 on Friday to improve to 5-0 on the 2024 campaign. Meanwhile, Ohio State is 4-0.
While Iowa was certainly a tough opponent thanks to its stout defense, the Ducks may represent the most difficult challenge remaining on the Buckeyes' regular-season schedule.
Led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Oregon boasts an explosive offense that went into the weekend averaging 458.6 yards per game.
We'll see if Ohio State can overcome the Ducks on Oct. 12.