Ohio State Rival Michigan's Connor Stalions Cheating Scandal Set for Netflix Documentary
While the Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for the upcoming 2024 college football season that will hopefully feature the first win over the Michigan Wolverines in three years, another massive story is circulating about their arch-rival.
It has been announced that Netflix will release a documentary about the Michigan cheating scandal involving former football analyst Connor Stalions.
As announced by Front Office Sports on X, formerly known as Twitter, the documentary will be released on August 27th as part of the UNTOLD series.
For those who may not know what happened with Michigan and Stallions, here's a brief breakdown.
Stalions ended up resigning from the Wolverines last November. His resignation came from a massive allegation that he, along with others, were recording opponents and their sideline signals.
Due to the situation, former head coach Jim Harbaugh, who is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in the NFL, was suspended for three games. Despite the adversity and drama surrounding the team, Michigan did go on to win the National Championship.
Even though both Stalions and Harbaugh have both left the school since the allegations were made, the Wolverines are still under investigation by the NCAA. This documentary could be a major key in deciding what happens to Michigan.
Both Ohio State and Michigan fans are going to be very interested in tuning in to see what Stalions has to say. It will be his first opportunity to tell his side of the story in full.
Fans will want to make sure to watch the documentary when it's released. It is a massive scandal and the outcome of the investigation has yet to be decided.
All of that being said, fans can tune in and find out a lot more about what happened, at least from Stalion's side. The documentary is sure to be a massive hit for Netflix among college football fans.