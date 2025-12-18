Ohio State takes first hit in transfer portal with offensive weapon departing

It's not even the College Football Playoffs yet, and the Ohio State Buckeyes are still having to deal with a headache to start things out.

The Buckeyes have a bye week to start the playoffs and have used that time before to work on the final pieces of their high school recruiting and to start planning who they are targeting to bring in from the transfer portal. Little did they know that they would already be losing a player to the transfer portal even before they step on the field for their first playoff game of the 2025 season.

On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported that Buckeyes wide receiver Bryson Rodgers told them he will be entering the transfer portal. He played 20 games with Ohio State and still has two years of eligibility left in his college career.

BREAKING: Ohio State WR Bryson Rodgers plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’3 190 WR appeared in 20 games in his time with the Buckeyes



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/G9kx793ARE — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 18, 2025

Rodgers has spent the last two seasons with the Buckeyes as more of a depth player. For his career, he has 11 receptions for 125 yards and one touchdown.

He caught six passes for 79 yards and one touchdown in three games this season. With Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith being injured late in the season, Rodgers got his chance to shine against the UCLA Bruins, where he had two catches for 27 yards and the only touchdown of his career.

Ultimately, this will not be a massive loss for Ohio State, as they are deep at wide receiver. Tate and Smith are the stars on the team, and even with Tate most likely heading to the NFL next year, Smith still has one more year in college.

Ohio State would most likely move up Brandon Inniss in Tate's place as he's got the big play potential the offense will need from the soon-to-be senior in 2026. Mylan Graham will also get some looks despite being a sophomore, as he could move up to the number three receiver in the offense.

The Buckeyes were going to use the transfer portal anyway to see if they could add another wide receiver who might also serve as Tate's replacement when he eventually leaves for the NFL. There will be plenty of talent to choose from that would make sense for the program.

Rodgers had a nice moment against UCLA to score his first career touchdown and should be able to find success elsewhere in a more elevated role in any offense. This, if anything, shows the kind of depth the Buckeyes have that makes them dangerous in the postseason.