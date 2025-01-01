Ohio State Buckeyes Might Lose Third QB to Transfer Portal
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have already seen both Devin Brown and Air Noland enter the transfer portal at the quarterback position. Now, it sounds like they could end up losing another quarterback.
Noland has transferred to South Carolina already and Brown will look for his landing spot after Ohio State's run in the College Football Playoff. However, Lincoln Kienholz now sounds like he could enter the portal as well.
As shared by Eleven Warriors, Kienholz has not decided about his future. He is leaving open the option that he could choose to transfer away from the Buckeyes.
“I haven’t (decided) yet, we’ll see,” Kienholz said. “But I love Ohio State, and I would love to stay here.”
While he loves Ohio State, Kienholz may not have a great path to playing time in 2025. Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair appear to be the top two quarterback options for next season.
If that does end up being the case, Kienholz would have a very difficult time finding playing time.
Should he choose to leave the program, Kienholz would end his Ohio State career completing 10 of his 22 pass attempts for 111 yards. He didn't throw a touchdown or interception.
Kienholz would likely find a new home pretty quickly. Any player leaving the Buckeyes usually has a big market of teams with interest.
It will be interesting to see what Kienholz decides to do. He could end up sticking around and trying to compete with Sayin and St. Clair. Or, he could opt to transfer and look for a starting job elsewhere.
Either way, the hope is that he finds some success and can live up to the potential of the player he can become.
Only time will tell, but this will be something to keep an eye on as Ohio State's season comes to an end. Whether they win a national championship or lose before doing so, Kienholz will have a big-time decision to make.