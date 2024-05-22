Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes Ex Mike Conley Receives Major Praise From MVP Nikola Jokic: 'Love The Guy!'

Former Ohio State Buckeyes guard Mike Conley has helped lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in 20 years.

Nov 1, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to shoot while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) defends during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 1, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to shoot while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) defends during the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Former Ohio State Buckeyes guard Michael Conley made the conference finals once during his storied days with the Memphis Grizzlies, but his journey back to that stage with the Minnesota Timberwolves this season has been even more special.

Conley hit a handful of big shots - multiple at the shot-clock buzzer - in a historical Game 7 win over the defending-champion Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday. The Wolves came back from 20 down in the second half to secure a 98-90 win, as the 36-year-old Conley finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) celebrates a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
May 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) celebrates a basket against the Denver Nuggets in the second quarter during game six of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Though Minnesota stars Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns understandably draw most of the attention, Nuggets star and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic offered up some big-time praise for Conley after Game 7.

"I think they're built to beat us," Jokic said of the Timberwolves. "I mean, just look at their roster. They have basically two All-Stars ... (and) Mike Conley, who is the most underrated player in the NBA probably. I mean, I love the guy. He is so good, he always makes the right play."

Conley is listed as questionable with an Achilles injury for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. He played through the injury in Game 7, but it remains to be seen if the Wolves put him back out there for the start of this next series.

Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

