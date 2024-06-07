Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr. Signs Rookie Contract With Browns
One former Buckeye is officially staying in Ohio for the foreseeable future.
Former Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. inked his pro deal with the Cleveland Browns, the organization announced on X Friday.
Take a look:
Hall played three seasons for Ryan Day, taking big jumps each year. As a sophomore, he recorded 19 tackles and 4.5 sacks, and a year later, posted 24 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. In addition, he helped the Buckeyes to a top-30 rush defense, one which allowed just 119.5 yards per game on the ground.
The Browns selected Hall with the 54th pick overall, becoming the second Buckeye off the board after receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went fourth overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
A native of Cleveland himself, Hall will get a chance to play for the team he grew up so close to. He grew up in Garfield Heights and attended Bendictine High School his freshman year before transferring to Streetsboro High School for his final three seasons.
Hall is the final Browns rookie to be signed to a deal, following Michigan's Zak Zinter, Louisville's Jamari Thrash, Mississippi's Nathaniel Watson, South Dakota's Myles Harden and Cincinnati's Jowon Briggs.
The new signee will join guard Wyatt Davis, safety Ronnie Hickman, offensive tackle Dawand Jones, cornerback Denzel Ward and center Luke Wypler as the other former Ohio State players on the Browns. Jones stepped into a starting role early last season as a rookie — Hall may hope to do the same on the other side of the ball.
The 20-year-old tackle was blessed with a contract just six days before his birthday — seems like a pretty great early birthday gift.