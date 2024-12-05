Ohio State Connected to Intriguing Transfer Portal QB
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to head into the College Football Playoff with a chance for redemption.
After losing to the Michigan Wolverines last week, Ohio State will still have a shot at winning a national championship. They aren't viewed as a clear-cut favorite like they were before last week's game, but they still are one of the most talented teams on paper in the nation.
That being said, once their 2024 season concludes, there will be a lot of questions surrounding the Buckeyes.
Most notably, Ohio State will be losing quarterback Will Howard. They will need to figure out who will take over the reigns as the starting quarterback for the 2025 campaign.
With that in mind, there are three options who are already on the roster for next season. Julian Sayin, Air Noland, and the newly-signed Tavien St. Clair are all major young talents who very well could become the starter in 2025.
All three of those players might be potential starting options, but what if Ryan Day doesn't think they're ready? What if he doesn't think they give the Buckeyes the best chance to compete for a national championship?
Could Ohio State consider exploring the transfer portal once again for a new starting quarterback?
Sam Westmoreland of The Big Lead has made an interesting suggestion for the Buckeyes. He thinks that Ohio State could be a potential destination for former USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss in the NCAA transfer portal.
"But if Day (or whoever the coach winds up being next year) decides that their troika of talented youngsters need some more time on the bench, they could turn to the veteran signal caller to serve as their bridge quarterback for one more season."
Moss is coming off of a solid all-around season at USC. He didn't put up "star" numbers, but he was a serviceable starting quarterback.
In an offense like the one the Buckeyes will have, his production could take a massive leap.
During the 2024 season with the Trojans, Moss ended up completing 64.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,555 yards, 18 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers aren't going to make Ohio State fans hope and pray that he transfers to the Buckeyes. But, if the young guns aren't ready to play just yet, he could be a nice one-year bridge option.
All of that being said, this is far from being a sure thing. Ohio State may not even have interest in him.
It's simply an idea if the Buckeyes and Day don't feel that they have a quality starting quarterback already on the roster.