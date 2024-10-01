Ohio State Star Commit's Strange Comments On Other School Visits
The Ohio State Buckeyes received a huge commitment from five-star defensive back Na'eem Offord back in February. Since then, the news cycle has quite often been filled with rumors about him potentially flipping his commitment to another school.
Both Auburn and Oregon have been hot on his trail. Offord has been very open about his love for those schools and has even been repping their gear at times.
Most recently, a report broke that Offord will be taking a visit with Oregon when they play Ohio State.
Now, Offord has offered some very strange comments about taking visits with other schools.
During a recent interview, Offord stated that he is still "locked in" with the Buckeyes. It was what he said after that statement that made the comments strange.
“I’m still locked in with Ohio State. I’m just showing love to all the schools still recruiting me.”
Being "locked in" with a team and at the same time "showing love" to other teams is just off. He may end up sticking with Ohio State, but the way he has handled this situation has been head-scratching.
There is no denying the talent that Offord possesses. Assuming he stays true to his word and stick with the Buckeyes, he would be a key piece of the defense.
However, there are legitimate questions about what he's going to do next.
It is becoming a much more normal thing for players committed schools to continue taking visits elsewhere. What isn't normal is taking a visit with another school when they're playing the team that you're committed to.
All of that being said, fans will have a much clearer picture of what Offord will do in the coming weeks and months.
He says he's still all-in with Ohio State and everyone will just have to take him at his word while he visits elsewhere and continues showing love to other teams.