Nike Reveals New Ohio State Buckeyes' Air Max Solo Shoes
Every year, Nike releases an Ohio State Buckeyes-themed sneaker shortly before the start of the college football season.
Well, the newest iteration in the long line of shoes has been revealed - and it is spectacular.
Andrew Lind of SportsLogos.net has posted the fresh new Nike Air Max Solo shoes on his X account, noting that they will be available for purchase on Aug. 8.
As one would expect, the sneakers are scarlet, gray, white and black, an homage to Ohio State's school colors. You have to appreciate the design, with the shoes being predominantly white as not to be too flashy, but having splashes of color and black scattered throughout.
You can see "Ohio State" written along the tongue of the sneaker, and the inner sole of the shoe is stamped with the Buckeyes logo. The big Nike swoosh along the outside is a deeper white than the rest of the shoe, providing some contrast. It is also outlined in black.
The retail price of the sneakers will be $110.
Ohio State will hardly be the only school feature on the Nike Air Max Solo sneakers, either.
Archrival Michigan will be represented, as will Alabama, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Michigan State, Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon State and Penn State.
You can take a look at all of the sneaker designs here.
Not surprisingly, all of the schools represented are sponsored by Nike.
Ohio State will kick off its regular season when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31. The Buckeyes are searching for their first national title since 2014.