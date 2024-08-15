Ohio State Buckeyes OC Chip Kelly Reveals How He Evaluates QBs
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day has officially announced that Will Howard will be the team's starting quarterback going into 2024, which comes as no surprise.
Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was then asked how he and the staff evaluate quarterbacks, and he provided a pretty detailed answer.
"I think decision-making is at the top of the list for all quarterbacks," Kelly said. "Are you putting us in the right play? Are you getting us out of a bad play? ... It's not just who has the strongest arm."
Kelly then went on to say that "competitive accuracy" and "athleticism" are imperative qualities that he looks for, as well. He added that Howard has all of the abilities he mentioned.
Howard spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Kansas State before transferring to Ohio State this year.
In his first full season as a starting quarterback in 2023, Howard threw for 2,643 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 351 yards and nine scores, displaying some impressive dual-threat potential.
That being said, Howard's overall uninspiring numbers with the Wildcats have given some pause as he prepares to head into his first season in Columbus. Although, to be fair to Howard, Kansas State did not supply him with even near the amount of supporting talent that Ohio State will in 2024.
Many feel that the Buckeyes boast the best roster in the country, and Howard will have plenty of weapons at his disposal.
Ohio State will kick off its regular season when it hosts Akron on Aug. 31.