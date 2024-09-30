Ohio State Buckeyes Star Predicted To Land With Las Vegas Raiders
The Ohio State Buckeyes have plenty of players that will garner considerable attention heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, and one of their top professional prospects is running back Quinshon Judkins.
In a recent piece in which Bleacher Report explored the biggest needs for each NFL team, Alex Ballentine had the Las Vegas Raiders landing Judkins next April.
"Quinshon Judkins is one of a few draft-eligible backs who already looks like he has the skills to lead an NFL backfield," Ballentine wrote. "He runs well behind his pads and is tough to bring down while possessing the speed to break off big gains."
Given that the Raiders lost Josh Jacobs to free agency and considering how disappointing Zamir White has been in the early stages of 2024, it's looking like the running back position is one that Las Vegas will have to address next offseason.
Judkins has been sharing the Ohio State backfield with TreVeyon Henderson and has rushed for 390 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a robust 8.3 yards per carry thus far this season.
The 20-year-old transferred to Columbus after spending two years with the Mississippi Rebels. He led the SEC in rushing during his freshman campaign at Ole Miss, racking up 1,567 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground. He also logged a hefty 5.7 yards per attempt.
Judkins took a bit of a step back in his sophomore season, finishing with 1,158 yards and 15 scores while posting a rather disappointing 4.3 yards per tote.
However, the Pike Road, Al. native has certainly looked impressive this year and is surely catching the eyes of many NFL teams.