Ohio State Buckeyes Star Receives Troubling Take
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins has displayed that he can be one of the most explosive weapons in the country, but last weekend, he came up pretty short.
In what could very well be Ohio State's biggest regular-season game of the year, Judkins carried the ball 11 times for just 23 yards and a touchdown in a 32-31 loss to the Oregon Ducks. It was, by far, Judkins' worst performance of 2024.
So, was it just a coincidence, or an ominous sign of things to come?
Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard isn't so sure.
In a piece where Shepard reviewed some of the top transfers in the country, he gave Judkins a "B," which seems surprising given how incredible he was over the Buckeyes' first five games.
But Shepard appears to be penalizing Judkins for his showing versus Oregon.
"Nobody is saying Judkins has been a disappointment. He is a major weapon capable of breaking out at any time. But that big-game performance was troubling," Shepard wrote.
Shepard noted that Judkins' two best games of the season, by far, came against Western Michigan and Marshall, where he racked up 281 of his 491 total rushing yards on the year. They also represented his only two 100-yard affairs of the campaign.
Judkins has already punched in six touchdowns and is averaging an incredible 6.9 yards per carry, so Shepard's grade may be a bit harsh.
However, there are major expectations in Columbus, so it comes with the territory.
Judkins transferred to Ohio State from Ole Miss, where he amassed 2,725 rushing yards in two seasons.