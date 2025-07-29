Where Ohio State Buckeyes Rank in Joel Klatt's Top Ten Players
The Ohio State Buckeyes are going to have one of the most talented teams in the country this upcoming college football season.
While the team lost many players to the NFL from last season's roster, they undoubtedly will be returning some of the best in the country. Last season, the top freshman in the country, Jeremiah Smith, proved that he was unstoppable, while the Buckeyes' transfer safety Caleb Downs led one of the most potent defenses.
Ohio State will be looking to repeat as national champions, but that's going to be easier said than done, especially with Julian Sayin at the helm and not the experienced Will Howard. Couple that with an August 30 battle against Texas to open the season, and things could get dicey quick.
Anything is possible when you have some of the best available players though, and in ranking his top ten players in the 2025 college football season, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt listed two Buckeyes. Without a doubt, those two were Downs and Smith. The latter ranked No. 1 with the former at No. 2.
Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik came in at No. 3 with Texas' Arch Manning at No. 4. The first non-Ohio State, non-quarterback player was Alabama's Ryan Williams at No. 5.
This ranking isn't too shocking.
Klubnik is the premier veteran of the group and should be able to lead the Tigers in a weak ACC. Couple that with Manning, who is expected to be a major force at the NFL level in a few years, and there's no lack of quarterback talent in college football.
As for the Buckeyes, they will be relying heavily on Smith, who led the Big Ten with 1,315 receiving yards and 15 receiving touchdowns a season ago. He was a key reason they were able to go all the way. Expect another dominant season in 2025 from the star sophomore.