Ohio State Receives Huge Prediction vs. Iowa from Notable Analyst
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes today in what will be the biggest test of the season so far. While Iowa may be their biggest test, Ohio State is still expected to dominate.
To this point in the year, the Buckeyes have lived up to all of the hype. They are a team that many expect to win a national championship this season. While they have a lot of work to do in order to accomplish that goal, they have shown why they're receiving that hype throughout the first four games.
Looking ahead to today's game, they have another opportunity to show just how dominant they're capable of being.
One notable analyst is expecting another dominant win for Ohio State today.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt took a look at today's Big Ten matchup. He made a massive prediction for the Buckeyes.
“My question is, Iowa is so one-dimensional, will they be able to move the ball on this Ohio State defense? When you give a defense like this a team that is one dimension, it’s like, OK, they can load up on Kaleb Johnson … Ohio State should be able to at least slow down or stop Kaleb Johnson. There’s just not enough of a threat on offense for Iowa outside of that.”
With that breakdown, Klatt offered his prediction for the game. He sees Ohio State beating the Hawkeyes by a final score of 42-10. That would be just another sign that this team has what it takes to win a championship.
Obviously, the biggest key for the Buckeyes to shut down Iowa will be limiting star running back Kaleb Johnson. He has been one of the best running backs in the nation. If Ohio State can keep him in check, the Hawkeyes' offense will struggle to move the football.
Offensively, the Buckeyes need to take care of the football. As long as they don't make costly mistakes, Ohio State will move the football and put up points.
While Iowa is going to play hard and bring everything they have, the Buckeyes are simply more talented. On paper, Klatt's prediction should end up being 100 percent correct.
All of that being said, Ohio State simply needs to play their game and match the Hawkeyes' energy and intensity. If they do that, they will be in a great place to move to 5-0 on the season.