Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Strong Take About 2025 Schedule
The Ohio State Buckeyes are returning the best player in the country on both sides of the ball.
They will have an absurd collection of talent -- led by wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs. With that talent comes millions of eyes, both casual fans and scouts of all types watching Ohio State games.
Fans will be treated early and often this season as the Buckeyes are set to have one of the most difficult schedules in the Big Ten. Recently, Sporting News ranked the schedules of each Big Ten side. Remember, given how solid of a side Ohio State is, it obviously can't play itself like many other programs can.
However, it will open the season against Texas and has Penn State and Michigan on the calendar, as well as a sleeper game on the road against Illinois. So, with those opponents in mind, where did the Buckeyes rank in the conference? Sporting News has them with the fourth-hardest schedule.
On3 broke down Sporting News' analysis, and here's what Daniel Hager penned.
"The reigning National Champions have the fourth most challenging schedule this season according to The Sporting News. The Buckeyes kick off the 2025 season on August 30 at home against Texas in a monster non-conference matchup and will face off against Illinois, Michigan and Penn State in conference play. Ohio State will look to break its four-season losing streak to the Wolverines this year, but a win in Ann Arbor is no easy task (unless you’re )," Hager wrote.
Overall, the Buckeyes will have their hands full this season, especially with Ryan Day facing another high-pressure game against the Wolverines.
Nonetheless, the bulk of mainstream media still expects Ohio State to be a College Football Playoff side, and it'll undoubtedly have the talent to do just that in 2025. With just over a month until its first game against Texas, fans can start to feel the excitement for a new season almost underway.