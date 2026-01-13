It is now the offseason for all but two teams in college football, the part of the year where now it is normal for lots of roster turnover. That has certainly been the case for Ohio State, as 29 players have put their names in the transfer portal for the Buckeyes.

With all of that turnover, there will be some holes that Ryan Day will need to fill, and positions that were once thought to be strong suits are now lacking depth.

So what are the most needy areas for the Bucks in 2026?

Wide Receiver Depth

This one seemed too obvious. Jeremiah Smith will be returning as the best receiver in America next season. Chris Henry Jr. will also be a part of this group as a true freshman five-star, but then who else? Carnell Tate is moving on to the NFL, where he will be a first-round pick. Quincy Porter has transferred out to Notre Dame, along with five other backups who could’ve seen more playing time.

The Buckeyes have picked up one commit from former UTSA speedster Devin McCuin, and there are still some possibilities to pick up some of the top guys from the portal, like DeAndre Moore Jr. Another idea is to try to retain some of the talent you could be losing in retaining Mylan Graham or Bodgegn Miller.

Defensive Line

With Ohio State’s sack leader, Caden Curry, moving on, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. most likely going on to the NFL, and Kayden McDonald already entering his name in the draft, the three most dependable members of the defensive line for the Buckeyes will not be there next season.

Arvell Reese (linebacker/edge rusher) is another top prospect who has entered his name into the NFL Draft, who is gone from that line.

John Walker is a good pickup to start some reshaping, but also losing Maxwell Roy hurts the depth. Look for the Buckeyes to start bringing in a lot more defensive linemen.

Kicker

Whether you are happy about Jayden Fielding moving on with his career or not, the need for a reliable kicker still stands in Columbus. Ohio State recently offered Jacobo Echeverria, the No. 10 kicker in the 2026 class. They also offered Illinois transfer David Olano, but he committed to play at Texas A&M.

The need still stands, and Ohio State will need to fix it to avoid any more growing pains.