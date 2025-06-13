Ohio State Buckeyes AD Gets Brutally Honest on Transfer Portal
The transfer portal has become a rather hot topic of discussion in college football circles, and while it is obviously exciting for Ohio State Buckeyes fans, it does not come without controversy.
Perhaps the most tenuous part of the transfer portal is that there are two windows: one in December (when teams are still playing), and then another one in April.
Obviously, teams participating in bowl games have a difficult time traversing the open portal in December, which has led to some suggesting that the NCAA should shrink the portal to one single window in the spring.
Count Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork among that group, as he also feels that the winter portal should be eliminated, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors.
It makes perfect sense to have just one extended transfer portal window rather than two stretches of it. Having to worry about adding (and losing) players while you are still competing for a bowl game — or in some cases a national championship — is just too hectic.
The Buckeyes themselves have been wildly successful in the portal, and they may not have been able to win the national title this past season without it. Ohio State added pieces like quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins and safety Caleb Downs via the transfer portal, all of whom were among the very best at their respective positions in 2024.
But things have certainly gotten out of hand with two transfer portal windows. At this point, it may be best to just do away with the December portal to make things easier on everyone involved.
