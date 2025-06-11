Buckeyes Now

Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Suffer Frustrating Recruiting News

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes were just dealt a tough blow on the recruiting trail.

Matthew Schmidt

Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day looks away from the field of play after a dropped pass in the 2nd half during the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeye head coach Ryan Day looks away from the field of play after a dropped pass in the 2nd half during the spring game at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes aren't all that accustomed to losing on the recruiting trail, as they have developed a reputation as arguably the best team in the country in that department.

However, no school bats a thousand when it comes to landing the top prospects in the nation, and that includes Ohio State.

That was made clear this week, when four-star defensive lineman Tyson Bacon committed to the University of Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over the Buckeyes and numerous other big-name schools, via Hayes Fawcett of On 3.

Bacon — a class of 2026 recruit — is the 36th-ranked defensive lineman in the nation and the 15th-ranked player in the state of Alabama, via 247Sports' composite rankings.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender certainly would have represented a much-needed addition for Ohio State, which continues to struggle to fill holes in the trenches.

The Buckeyes have quietly been having some difficulty landing elite edge-rushing prospects, and we know about their deficiencies at defensive tackle heading into 2025.

As a result, Ohio State is actually under some pressure to bag some significant defensive line recruits for the future. The Buckeyes will certainly land some big names, though (such as Khary Wilder, for example), and it's only a matter of time before they start filling their defensive front with elite talent.

It should also be noted that everyone might be a bit spoiled with the defensive line that Ohio State just fielded in 2024, with all four starting defensive linemen heading into the NFL this past April.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

