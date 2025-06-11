Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Suffer Frustrating Recruiting News
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes aren't all that accustomed to losing on the recruiting trail, as they have developed a reputation as arguably the best team in the country in that department.
However, no school bats a thousand when it comes to landing the top prospects in the nation, and that includes Ohio State.
That was made clear this week, when four-star defensive lineman Tyson Bacon committed to the University of Miami, choosing the Hurricanes over the Buckeyes and numerous other big-name schools, via Hayes Fawcett of On 3.
Bacon — a class of 2026 recruit — is the 36th-ranked defensive lineman in the nation and the 15th-ranked player in the state of Alabama, via 247Sports' composite rankings.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defender certainly would have represented a much-needed addition for Ohio State, which continues to struggle to fill holes in the trenches.
The Buckeyes have quietly been having some difficulty landing elite edge-rushing prospects, and we know about their deficiencies at defensive tackle heading into 2025.
As a result, Ohio State is actually under some pressure to bag some significant defensive line recruits for the future. The Buckeyes will certainly land some big names, though (such as Khary Wilder, for example), and it's only a matter of time before they start filling their defensive front with elite talent.
It should also be noted that everyone might be a bit spoiled with the defensive line that Ohio State just fielded in 2024, with all four starting defensive linemen heading into the NFL this past April.
