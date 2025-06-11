Former Ohio State Star Named Trade Target for Steelers, Aaron Rodgers
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave has been floated in trade speculation for a good portion of the offseason, even though the New Orleans Saints have given no indication that they plan on moving him.
That won't stop conjecture from swirling, though, and now that Aaron Rodgers has joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, many are expecting the Steelers to pursue another receiver to put alongside of D.K. Metcalf.
Could Olave be the answer? Fox Sports thinks so, naming the Ohio State product among three wide outs that Pittsburgh could potentially target.
"In the immediate future, Olave would give the Steelers a budding star receiver on a rookie deal, which they don't currently have, and form a dynamic, one-two punch with Metcalf," Fox Sports wrote. "It would be a move that indicates the Steelers are all-in on Rodgers. Trading an early pick from another draft (Pittsburgh moved its 2025 second-rounder, among other picks, for Metcalf) isn't ideal, but coughing up a future second- and fourth-round pick for Olave is worth it — especially if he becomes the oomph their offense needed."
Olave was limited to just eight games last season as a result of multiple concussions, and since his playing days with the Buckeyes, he has suffered five such head injuries. That is obviously a major concern going forward, and with the 24-year-old becoming eligible for a contract extension this offseason, some have wondered if the Saints may want to avoid paying him.
When healthy, however, Olave has proven to be a dynamic weapon, as he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns to begin his career in 2022 and 2023.
The San Ysidro, Ca. native spent four seasons at Ohio State between 2018 and 2021, and while he never hit 1,000 yards in any one individual year in Columbus, he did lead the Big Ten in receiving touchdowns twice.
New Orleans selected Olave with the 11th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
