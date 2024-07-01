Ohio State Buckeyes' Roster Earns Impressive Recognition
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always one of the most talented teams in the country, but they could very well take that to another level in 2024.
Pro Football Focus published a piece previewing Ohio State for the upcoming season, and it named the Buckeyes as having arguably the best roster in the country.
Only the Georgia Bulldogs can rival Ohio State in terms of raw talent, Pro Football Focus added.
The Buckeyes ranked in the top 10 of every single PFF positional ranking, demonstrating just how loaded this team really is.
Ohio State is returning many of the same players that helped lead the school to 11 wins and a trip to the Cotton Ball last season.
Not only that, but the Buckeyes have brought in some major transfers, including former University of Mississippi running back Quinshon Jenkins. Jenkins will join an Ohio State backfield that already included TreVeyon Henderson, giving the Buckeyes a two-headed monster at the position.
Ohio State also boasts an enviable depth chart at wide receiver, led by Emeka Egbuka.
On the defensive side, three Buckeyes defensive linemen will be returning for their senior campaigns, and while they may not be quite as strong at linebacker as they are in the trenches, Ohio State still lays claim to one of the better linebacking corps in the country.
The Buckeyes should also have an incredible secondary, with the squad importing safety Caleb Downs from Alabama and cornerback Denzel Burke already being on the roster.
Perhaps Ohio State will be able to re-assert its dominance over Michigan while also avenging an anemic Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri this coming year.