Ohio State Buckeyes HC Drops Blunt Comment on Loss to Michigan
The Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day accomplished their ultimate goal for the 2024 season on Monday night. After an up-and-down season, Ohio State ended up defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game.
At the end of the regular season, the Buckeyes lost at home to the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines. Following that loss, Ohio State was completely written off.
Despite the fans turning against them, as well as the national media, the Buckeyes pulled together and played their best football of the season throughout their four-game stretch in the College Football Playoff.
Day spoke out about the loss to Michigan in a very blunt statement after winning the championship.
“We had an awful day. I don’t know how else to describe it,” Day said.
However, he continued on, opening up about how the game came together even stronger than they were before the loss. He is also sad that this year's team won't be all together in 2025.
“Our team has come together so well over the last month and a half. There wasn’t school, so all we did was spend time together. It’s like being around a family. This is the tightest group of guys I’ve ever been around before. To think we’re not going to be together again. I’m not looking forward to that. I’m going to miss these guys. They’re great people.”
Losing to the Wolverines was painful for Ohio State fans, but it might have been exactly what the team needed. All of the negativity simply drove them to play even better.
Now, the focus shifts to the 2025 season. While Day and the Buckeyes are thoroughly enjoying their championship, the elite head coach wants to repeat as champions.
A lot of things will look different next year. There will be quite a few players moving on to play in the NFL. But, there are a lot of new talents who are ready to lead Ohio State forward.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes and Day are able to break the curse they have against Michigan.