Ohio State's Ryan Day Delivers Blunt Response on Notre Dame Legend
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship Game, so it should come as no surprise that people are remembering the Ryan Day-Lou Holtz beef.
Well, if you can call it that.
Last year, before Ohio State played Notre Dame during the regular season, Holtz—a legendary former Fighting Irish coach—questioned the Buckeyes' toughness. Ohio State then went on to win in South Bend, which prompted Day to ask where Holtz was.
Naturally, Day was asked about Holtz in the lead up to the title game. More specifically, he was asked if he had spoken to Holtz since 2023, and when prompted, Day gave a brief, blunt answer.
"No."
Clearly, Day was not enthralled with discussing Holtz and simply wants to focus on the actual game at hand, which is entirely understandable.
For what it's worth, Holtz has credited the Buckeyes this season, but he still thinks the Fighting Irish are going to come out on top next Monday.
Notre Dame actually owns a better record than Ohio State, as the Fighting Irish have gone 14-1. They defeated Indiana, Georgia and Penn State in the College Football Playoff to reach the National Championship Game, so it's not like they have been playing cupcakes, either.
Funny enough, Notre Dame's lone loss of the season came against Northern Illinois back in Week 2.
The Buckeyes are 13-2 and are coming off of a thrilling over the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. They are aiming to win their first national title in a decade.