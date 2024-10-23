Ohio State Coach Makes Bold Statement About Oregon Loss
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to return to action this week following a bye week.
The bye week came at a good time. In their last outing, Ohio State suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Oregon Ducks on the road. It's a loss that should end up making the team even more motivated than ever.
With all of that being said, Day spoke out with a bold quote about the loss to Oregon. He's clearly motivated and he feels horrible that the Buckeyes came up short.
He also revealed that Ohio State sent in the final play of the game to the NCAA. Day felt that there was a second left on the clock and that both he and wide receiver Brandon Iniss were calling timeout the second Will Howard was down.
"We sent it in. They said that there was no time left," Day said. "Brandon (Iniss) was calling timeout. I was next to the referee calling a timeout. You can see it on the coach's copy. They said time had run out. ... It's my job as the head coach to make sure if we get into that situation again, we win the game. Trust me, nobody is working harder and nobody felt worse coming out of that game than I did. I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure it's right."
Clearly, he's still upset that his team came up just a bit short. But, he shouldered the loss and is now ready to move forward.
This week, the Buckeyes will look to bounce back strong with a matchup against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Ohio State will take on Nebraska and then move on to yet another huge road game.
After this week's contest, the Buckeyes will hit the road to take on the currently No. 3 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. That's a game that Day and company have to find a way to win.
They are far from being in trouble when it comes to being knocked out of the College Football Playoff race. However, if they were to have a resume with losses to both Oregon and Penn State, that could make things interesting. If Ohio State wins out, there is no question they would get in.
All of that being said, fans should buckle up for the stretch run of the season. There are a lot of big games coming up, but it all starts this weekend against the Cornhuskers.
The Buckeyes are still frustrated with their loss to the Ducks, but they're motivated to get back to winning and there is a lot that they can learn from the unfortunate loss.