Ohio State's Ryan Day Delivers Pointed Message After Oregon Loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes finally hit their first roadblock of the 2024 season this past Saturday, falling to the Oregon Ducks in heartbreaking fashion.
The loss certainly doesn't end Ohio State's championship hopes, but it also didn't do much to dissuade fans and pundits from believing that Ryan Day can't win big games.
Following the loss, Day sent a rather strong message to his team and made it very clear that the Buckeyes need to move on from it.
"Coaches, players, everybody in the building's got to own it," Day said, via Andy Anders of Eleven Warriors. "... The team that continues to grow, that continues to learn from these types of games ... is going to be the ones who are strongest at the end."
Considering that Ohio State was on the road and that Oregon is really good, the defeat definitely isn't the end of the world. But it highlighted some concerns that the Buckeyes may need to address for the remainder of the season.
On top of that, things are not exactly going to get any easier for Ohio State.
The Buckeyes will have to face a tough Nebraska Cornhuskers team this Saturday, and the following week, they will battle the Penn State Nittany Lions, who are currently ranked third in the country.
Ohio State also has a matchup with the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers on its schedule later in the year.
Make no mistake: the Buckeyes should still be able to contend for a national title, but as Day indicated, they absolutely have a lot to learn from the loss to the Ducks.