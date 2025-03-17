Buckeyes Now

Ohio State's Ryan Day Doesn't Mince Words About Job Security

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has made his feelings blatantly obvious about his security heading into the 2025 college football season.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the meeting during a press conference before the start of spring football at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 7, 2025.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the meeting during a press conference before the start of spring football at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on March 7, 2025. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
A few months ago, Ryan Day was absolutely coaching for his job with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State had just lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth year in a row, and Buckeyes fans everywhere were calling for Day's head.

But then, Day led Ohio State on a masterful College Football Playoff run, guiding the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade.

Needless to say, Day locked down his position as Ohio State's head coach for the long haul, and he is obviously feeling pretty good about it.

While speaking to reporters ahead of spring practice on Monday, Day touched on his mental state when asked about it, and he made it very clear that he is at ease.

"I'm definitely more relaxed, Jeremy," Day said to Jeremy Birmingham of Rivals. "To say I'm not is crazy. There's no question. We're in a different place than we were a couple of months ago. I mean, let's call it for what it is."

It's definitely a major difference from a year ago, when Day was entering the 2024 season not really knowing what his future held in Columbus.

But now, Day's job security is about as rock solid as you can get. The 46-year-old has gone 70-10 during his time as Ohio State head coach, which represents the highest active winning percentage among Division I coaches.

It's also great to see that Day is feeling more relaxed, which could ultimately pay dividends for the Buckeyes as a whole heading into 2025.

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

