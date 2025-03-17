Ohio State's Ryan Day Doesn't Mince Words About Job Security
A few months ago, Ryan Day was absolutely coaching for his job with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Ohio State had just lost to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth year in a row, and Buckeyes fans everywhere were calling for Day's head.
But then, Day led Ohio State on a masterful College Football Playoff run, guiding the Buckeyes to their first national championship in a decade.
Needless to say, Day locked down his position as Ohio State's head coach for the long haul, and he is obviously feeling pretty good about it.
While speaking to reporters ahead of spring practice on Monday, Day touched on his mental state when asked about it, and he made it very clear that he is at ease.
"I'm definitely more relaxed, Jeremy," Day said to Jeremy Birmingham of Rivals. "To say I'm not is crazy. There's no question. We're in a different place than we were a couple of months ago. I mean, let's call it for what it is."
It's definitely a major difference from a year ago, when Day was entering the 2024 season not really knowing what his future held in Columbus.
But now, Day's job security is about as rock solid as you can get. The 46-year-old has gone 70-10 during his time as Ohio State head coach, which represents the highest active winning percentage among Division I coaches.
It's also great to see that Day is feeling more relaxed, which could ultimately pay dividends for the Buckeyes as a whole heading into 2025.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Star Earns Surprisingly Electrifying NFL Draft Take
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Miss NCAA Tournament for Third Consecutive Year
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes WR Put on Notice Heading Into 2025
MORE: Future Ohio State QB’s on the Eve of the Most Important Month of Their Lives