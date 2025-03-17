Ohio State Star Earns Surprisingly Electrifying NFL Draft Take
The Ohio State Buckeyes will be placing a bunch of players into the NFL next month, but some names are beginning to stand out from the rest.
One player that has absolutely surged up NFL Draft boards over the last couple of months is running back TreVeyon Henderson, who put together a brilliant College Football Playoff run to place himself on par with fellow Ohio State halfback Quinshon Judkins as far as his draft stock is concerned.
Ian Valentino of A to Z Sports has taken it a step further, labeling Henderson one of the five most "explosive threats" in this year's draft class.
"He consistently emerged as the fastest player on the field, and while his game-changing ability was hampered by a weak offensive line and some injury issues, his talent was undeniable," Valentino wrote of Henderson. "In recent years, Henderson has transformed, showcasing improved availability and explosiveness. Thriving in Chip Kelly's diverse running scheme, he bursts into action the moment he finds space to hit top speed."
Henderson racked up 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns while averaging an incredible 7.1 yards per carry this past season, also catching 27 passes for 284 yards and a score.
The 22-year-old punched in five touchdowns during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff journey, playing a pivotal role in the team winning their first national championship in a decade.
"He is arguably the best receiving and blocking back on this list, positioning him to seize numerous opportunities in the NFL to demonstrate his potential impact," Valentino concluded.
The general consensus is that Henderson will be a Day 2 pick next month, with most having him pegged as a third-round selection.
