Ohio State Buckeyes WR Put on Notice Heading Into 2025
The Ohio State Buckeyes are well known for being a wide receiver factory, and the 2024 college football season was a perfect example of that.
Ohio State boasted a receiving corps that consisted of Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate, and while Smith and Tate are both returning for 2025, Egbuka is expected to be a first or second-round pick in the NFL Draft this spring.
That definitely leaves the No. 3 slot open for the Buckeyes. Brandon Inniss is probably the frontrunner win the job, but there is another intriguing contender that could emerge in the coming months: Bryson Rodgers.
Rodgers is preparing to enter his third collegiate campaign, but the time is now for the Zephyrhillis, Fl. native to step up.
As a matter of fact, Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors has named Rodgers among a group of Ohio State veterans that need to finally break through next season.
"For Rodgers to position himself to earn regular playing time this year or next year in a receiver room that’s going to remain stocked with elite talent as long as Brian Hartline is coaching OSU’s wideouts, he needs to prove this offseason that he’s good enough to take some snaps away from the highly touted playmakers around him," Hope wrote.
Rodgers logged just five catches for 46 yards in 2024, so he was a non-factor for the Buckeyes during their national championship run.
With Ohio State having more elite wide receiver talents on tap for 2026, this may be Rodgers' last chance to make a statement in Columbus.
