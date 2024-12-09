Ohio State Coach Offers 'Electric' Take About Tennessee Matchup
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are officially scheduled to face off against the Tennessee Volunteers in their first game of the College Football Playoff. That game will be played on December 21 at 8:00 p.m. EST.
Ohio State will be looking to return to Ohio Stadium with a dominant performance after losing to the Michigan Wolverines in their last outing of the regular season.
Going up against Tennessee will be no easy task. The Volunteers are a very talented football team and are not going to be easy to beat. However, the Buckeyes do have home field advantage and are arguably the most talented team on paper in the nation.
In order to beat Tennessee, Ohio State will need to come out strong from the first snap of the game. They cannot afford to start slow, which is something they have done far too often this year.
That being said, with the game just under two weeks away, Day spoke out with his first take about the matchup.
"I think when you looked at it last week, you could kind of sort of project out where you might be," Day said. "This was one of the the projections that we saw. So we've been looking at these guys and a couple other opponents. But we're we're fired up. We're obviously excited about playing the first ever playoff game in Ohio Stadium. Ohio Stadium has been around a long time, over a 100 years. There's been a lot of great games, but never a playoff game like this. And so night game, 8 o'clock, it's gonna be electric. Our guys are gonna be excited about this. And so as we head into our preparation, it's gonna be on us fast. Two weeks. Getting this first win will be critical in building momentum as you head into the the the teeth of the playoffs. And when you look at tournament play, you look at playoffs, we all know that that first game is very, very important. So it's not a bowl prep. It's very different. It's a quick turnaround. And all of our focus is on these guys."
Should the Buckeyes end up defeating the Volunteers, they would have a massive chance at revenge. They would then head on the road to take on the Oregon Ducks.
Of course, no one should be looking ahead to that game just yet. They have business to take care of against Tennessee.
Day is 100 percent right with his take about the game. Having a night game at home is going to have the stadium rocking. If they come out playing up to their full potential, it has the makings of a very special night that could get Ohio State back on the right track.
On the flip side, if the Buckeyes do not come out strong, the boo birds could come out quickly due to their loss to Michigan.
The stage has been set for what should be a very fun and entertaining game. Both teams are loaded with talent and are hungry to make a run at a national championship and to have a chance to knock off the No. 1 seed in the playoff.
Hopefully, Ohio State will be prepared and will come out with a killer instinct. If they do that, they stand a very good chance of moving on in the College Football Playoff.